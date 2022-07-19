Truist Financial Corp Grows Stake in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – September (NYSEARCA:PSEP)

Truist Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – September (NYSEARCA:PSEP – Get Rating) by 12.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 75,660 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,530 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp owned about 0.80% of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – September worth $2,275,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sigma Planning Corp grew its holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – September by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 22,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $674,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Integrity Financial Corp WA purchased a new position in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – September during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Gill Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – September by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. Gill Capital Partners LLC now owns 127,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,860,000 after buying an additional 13,157 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its holdings in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – September by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 48,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,473,000 after purchasing an additional 3,270 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthsource Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – September in the 4th quarter worth approximately $600,000.

Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – September Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – September stock opened at $28.49 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $28.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.17. Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – September has a one year low of $27.46 and a one year high of $30.52.

