Truist Financial Corp Has $2.16 Million Holdings in Westlake Co. (NYSE:WLK)

Truist Financial Corp lessened its holdings in shares of Westlake Co. (NYSE:WLK – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,496 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 751 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Westlake were worth $2,159,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in Westlake during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new position in Westlake during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Wahed Invest LLC acquired a new position in Westlake during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new position in Westlake during the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new position in Westlake during the fourth quarter worth approximately $49,000.

Get Westlake alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Westlake from $162.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Westlake from $135.00 to $148.00 in a report on Monday, May 16th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Westlake from $117.00 to $92.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Westlake from $150.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Westlake from $122.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $135.45.

Westlake Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of WLK stock opened at $92.30 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market cap of $11.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.13 and a beta of 1.30. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $113.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $114.01. Westlake Co. has a 1 year low of $78.06 and a 1 year high of $141.19.

Westlake (NYSE:WLK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $5.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.70 by $1.13. The business had revenue of $4.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.46 billion. Westlake had a return on equity of 30.67% and a net margin of 18.76%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 72.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.87 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Westlake Co. will post 22.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Westlake Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 23rd were given a dividend of $0.2975 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 20th. This represents a $1.19 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%. Westlake’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.09%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Westlake

In other Westlake news, CAO L. Benjamin Ederington sold 12,569 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.81, for a total transaction of $1,757,271.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 37,418 shares in the company, valued at $5,231,410.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Robert F. Buesinger sold 14,427 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.47, for a total transaction of $1,867,863.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,780 shares in the company, valued at $1,525,156.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO L. Benjamin Ederington sold 12,569 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.81, for a total transaction of $1,757,271.89. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 37,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,231,410.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 73,260 shares of company stock worth $9,706,190 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 73.80% of the company’s stock.

Westlake Profile

(Get Rating)

Westlake Corporation manufactures and supplies petrochemicals, polymers, and building products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Performance and Essential Materials; and Housing and Infrastructure Products. The Performance and Essential Materials segment manufactures and markets polyethylene, styrene monomer, ethylene co-products, PVC, VCM, ethylene dichloride chlor-alkali, and chlorinated derivative products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Westlake Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Westlake and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.