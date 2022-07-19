Truist Financial Corp Has $2.49 Million Stock Holdings in Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY)

Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY – Get Rating) by 73.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 100,191 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 42,288 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Infosys were worth $2,494,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GQG Partners LLC boosted its position in Infosys by 13.4% during the fourth quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 65,512,222 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,657,886,000 after purchasing an additional 7,753,476 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Infosys by 16.0% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 63,971,848 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,619,125,000 after buying an additional 8,841,879 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in Infosys by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 20,180,621 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $510,794,000 after buying an additional 53,906 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Infosys by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 19,626,253 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $496,740,000 after buying an additional 1,615,006 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in Infosys by 83.0% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 16,561,945 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $419,182,000 after buying an additional 7,511,264 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.42% of the company’s stock.

Infosys Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of INFY opened at $18.44 on Tuesday. Infosys Limited has a 12-month low of $17.52 and a 12-month high of $26.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $18.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.52.

Infosys Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st were paid a dividend of $0.171 per share. This is a positive change from Infosys’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 31st. Infosys’s payout ratio is currently 48.57%.

INFY has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com lowered Infosys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 4th. HSBC upgraded Infosys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Infosys from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Macquarie started coverage on Infosys in a research note on Monday, April 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Infosys to $23.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Infosys presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $26.75.

Infosys Company Profile

Infosys Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, technology, outsourcing, and next-generation digital services in North America, Europe, India, and internationally. It provides application development and management, independent validation, product engineering and management, infrastructure management, enterprise application management, and support and integration services.

