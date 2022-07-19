Truist Financial Corp Lowers Holdings in Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT)

Truist Financial Corp cut its position in Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT – Get Rating) by 6.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 35,272 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,617 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Alliant Energy were worth $2,204,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new position in shares of Alliant Energy in the 1st quarter worth $123,000. Strs Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Alliant Energy by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 55,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,494,000 after buying an additional 2,123 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alliant Energy by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 4,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after buying an additional 533 shares during the last quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alliant Energy by 14.7% in the 1st quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC now owns 61,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,976,000 after buying an additional 7,831 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of Alliant Energy in the 1st quarter worth $2,113,000. Institutional investors own 75.25% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Nancy Joy Falotico bought 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $61.00 per share, with a total value of $73,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,210 shares in the company, valued at approximately $73,810. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Alliant Energy stock opened at $56.81 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $14.25 billion, a PE ratio of 20.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.48. Alliant Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $54.20 and a 12-month high of $65.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $59.78.

Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $983.76 million. Alliant Energy had a net margin of 18.04% and a return on equity of 11.60%. The company’s revenue was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.68 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Alliant Energy Co. will post 2.75 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently commented on LNT. Wolfe Research reduced their target price on shares of Alliant Energy from $67.00 to $65.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Alliant Energy from $68.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Argus increased their target price on shares of Alliant Energy from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Alliant Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $57.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.40.

Alliant Energy Corporation operates as a utility holding company that provides regulated electricity and natural gas services. It operates through three segments: Utility Electric Operations, Utility Gas Operations, and Utility Other. The company, through its subsidiary, Interstate Power and Light Company (IPL), primarily generates and distributes electricity, and distributes and transports natural gas to retail customers in Iowa; sells electricity to wholesale customers in Minnesota, Illinois, and Iowa; and generates and distributes steam in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

