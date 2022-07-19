Turning Point Brands, Inc. (NYSE:TPB) Forecasted to Earn FY2022 Earnings of $2.93 Per Share

Turning Point Brands, Inc. (NYSE:TPB – Get Rating) – Analysts at B. Riley raised their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Turning Point Brands in a report issued on Friday, July 15th. B. Riley analyst S. Anderson now expects that the company will post earnings of $2.93 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $2.89. The consensus estimate for Turning Point Brands’ current full-year earnings is $2.86 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Turning Point Brands’ FY2023 earnings at $3.43 EPS.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on TPB. Craig Hallum cut their target price on Turning Point Brands from $65.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Turning Point Brands in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Turning Point Brands from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 19th.

NYSE TPB opened at $28.00 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $507.81 million, a P/E ratio of 11.20 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.15, a quick ratio of 2.71 and a current ratio of 4.49. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $27.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.30. Turning Point Brands has a fifty-two week low of $25.56 and a fifty-two week high of $54.49.

Turning Point Brands (NYSE:TPB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.18. Turning Point Brands had a return on equity of 45.02% and a net margin of 11.69%. The business had revenue of $100.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $102.09 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.80 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Turning Point Brands by 88.0% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 10,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $478,000 after buying an additional 4,684 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Turning Point Brands in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Turning Point Brands in the 4th quarter worth $399,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Turning Point Brands in the 4th quarter worth $204,000. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Turning Point Brands by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 19,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $719,000 after buying an additional 1,079 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.81% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 17th were given a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 16th. Turning Point Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.60%.

Turning Point Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes branded consumer products. The company operates through three segments: Zig-Zag Products, Stoker's Products, and NewGen Products. The Zig-Zag Products segment markets and distributes rolling papers, tubes, finished cigars, make-your-own cigar wraps, and related products under the Zig-Zag brand.

