Twin Vee Powercats Co. (NASDAQ:VEEE) Short Interest Update

Twin Vee Powercats Co. (NASDAQ:VEEEGet Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 32,100 shares, an increase of 38.4% from the June 15th total of 23,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.0 days. Approximately 1.4% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Diametric Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Twin Vee Powercats in the 4th quarter valued at $64,000. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Twin Vee Powercats during the 1st quarter worth $145,000. Finally, Northeast Financial Consultants Inc increased its stake in Twin Vee Powercats by 70.0% during the 1st quarter. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc now owns 96,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,000 after buying an additional 39,938 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.28% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:VEEE opened at $2.56 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $17.92 million and a P/E ratio of -6.92. Twin Vee Powercats has a fifty-two week low of $2.31 and a fifty-two week high of $7.58. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $2.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.39.

Twin Vee Powercats (NASDAQ:VEEEGet Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter. Twin Vee Powercats had a negative return on equity of 15.99% and a negative net margin of 12.65%. The company had revenue of $5.89 million for the quarter.

Twin Vee PowerCats Co designs, manufactures, and markets recreational and commercial power catamaran boats. The company operated through three segments: Gas-Powered Boat, Electric-Powered Boat, and Franchise. The company's boats allow consumers to use them for a range of recreational activities, including fishing, diving, and water skiing; and commercial activities, including transportation, eco tours, fishing and diving expeditions.

