Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) Receives $500.27 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $488.00.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on TYL shares. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Tyler Technologies from $445.00 to $370.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Tyler Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $425.00 to $435.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. DA Davidson raised shares of Tyler Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $440.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, May 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Tyler Technologies in a report on Monday, May 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $408.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Tyler Technologies from $550.00 to $500.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 5th.

Get Tyler Technologies alerts:

Tyler Technologies Stock Performance

NYSE:TYL opened at $340.18 on Friday. Tyler Technologies has a 1 year low of $300.85 and a 1 year high of $557.55. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $338.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $401.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.11 billion, a PE ratio of 87.68 and a beta of 0.83.

Insider Transactions at Tyler Technologies

Tyler Technologies ( NYSE:TYL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The technology company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.12. Tyler Technologies had a net margin of 9.38% and a return on equity of 10.62%. The firm had revenue of $456.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $435.29 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.08 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Tyler Technologies will post 5.7 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Brian K. Miller sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $358.97, for a total transaction of $897,425.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 28,594 shares in the company, valued at $10,264,388.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Tyler Technologies news, Chairman John S. Marr, Jr. sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $363.75, for a total value of $2,182,500.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 57,638 shares in the company, valued at $20,965,822.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Brian K. Miller sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $358.97, for a total transaction of $897,425.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 28,594 shares in the company, valued at $10,264,388.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tyler Technologies

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new stake in Tyler Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Tyler Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Standard Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Tyler Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Tyler Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Tyler Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,000. 90.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Tyler Technologies

(Get Rating)

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector. The company operates in three segments: Enterprise Software; Appraisal and Tax; and NIC. It offers financial management solutions, including modular fund accounting systems for government agencies or not-for-profit entities; utility billing systems for the billing and collection of metered and non-metered services; products to automate city and county functions, such as municipal courts, parking tickets, equipment and project costing, animal and business licenses, permits and inspections, code enforcement, citizen complaint tracking, ambulance billing, fleet maintenance, and cemetery records management; and student information and transportation solutions for K-12 schools.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Tyler Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tyler Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.