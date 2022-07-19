Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) Given New $405.00 Price Target at Piper Sandler

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Piper Sandler from $540.00 to $405.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the technology company’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. DA Davidson raised shares of Tyler Technologies from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $440.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Tyler Technologies from $445.00 to $370.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Tyler Technologies from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $425.00 to $435.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Tyler Technologies from $550.00 to $500.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Tyler Technologies in a report on Monday, May 9th. They issued a neutral rating and a $408.00 target price on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $488.00.

Get Tyler Technologies alerts:

Tyler Technologies Price Performance

TYL stock opened at $340.18 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. Tyler Technologies has a 1 year low of $300.85 and a 1 year high of $557.55. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $338.78 and a 200 day moving average of $401.61. The company has a market cap of $14.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 87.68 and a beta of 0.83.

Insider Activity

Tyler Technologies ( NYSE:TYL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The technology company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.12. Tyler Technologies had a return on equity of 10.62% and a net margin of 9.38%. The firm had revenue of $456.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $435.29 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.08 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Tyler Technologies will post 5.7 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Brian K. Miller sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $358.97, for a total transaction of $897,425.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 28,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,264,388.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Tyler Technologies news, Chairman John S. Marr, Jr. sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $363.75, for a total value of $2,182,500.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 57,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,965,822.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Brian K. Miller sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $358.97, for a total transaction of $897,425.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 28,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,264,388.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Tyler Technologies

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Veriti Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies by 17.2% during the 2nd quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 824 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $274,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Bell Bank lifted its position in Tyler Technologies by 6.2% during the second quarter. Bell Bank now owns 5,067 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,685,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. Norway Savings Bank grew its holdings in Tyler Technologies by 4.4% during the second quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 3,097 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,030,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. West Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Tyler Technologies by 5.8% in the second quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC now owns 941 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $313,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies by 154.8% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,524 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $507,000 after buying an additional 926 shares during the period. 90.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Tyler Technologies

(Get Rating)

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector. The company operates in three segments: Enterprise Software; Appraisal and Tax; and NIC. It offers financial management solutions, including modular fund accounting systems for government agencies or not-for-profit entities; utility billing systems for the billing and collection of metered and non-metered services; products to automate city and county functions, such as municipal courts, parking tickets, equipment and project costing, animal and business licenses, permits and inspections, code enforcement, citizen complaint tracking, ambulance billing, fleet maintenance, and cemetery records management; and student information and transportation solutions for K-12 schools.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Tyler Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tyler Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.