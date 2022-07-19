U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Shares Bought by Arkadios Wealth Advisors

Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) by 107.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,610 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,658 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $1,095,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in U.S. Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $768,650,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 63,110,227 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,573,671,000 after buying an additional 1,841,651 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 95,616,688 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,370,789,000 after buying an additional 1,789,050 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 54.9% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 3,668,136 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $206,039,000 after buying an additional 1,299,437 shares during the period. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in U.S. Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at about $52,720,000. 74.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have commented on USB shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $52.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $53.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $67.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.71.

USB stock opened at $46.68 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market cap of $69.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.12. U.S. Bancorp has a 52 week low of $43.74 and a 52 week high of $63.57.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $6.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.89 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 28.08% and a return on equity of 15.05%. U.S. Bancorp’s revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.28 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were paid a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.94%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 29th. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is 42.30%.

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

