UBS Group Cuts Capri (NYSE:CPRI) Price Target to $65.00

Capri (NYSE:CPRI – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by UBS Group from $91.00 to $65.00 in a report published on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Capri from $74.00 to $63.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Capri from $74.00 to $65.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Capri from $80.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Capri from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Capri from $82.00 to $72.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Capri presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $72.69.

CPRI opened at $43.58 on Friday. Capri has a fifty-two week low of $36.90 and a fifty-two week high of $72.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The company has a market cap of $6.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 2.28. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.33.

Capri ( NYSE:CPRI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 1st. The company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.20. Capri had a net margin of 14.54% and a return on equity of 36.48%. The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.38 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Capri will post 6.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Capri declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Wednesday, June 1st that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 13.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, CEO John D. Idol sold 3,803 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.63, for a total value of $188,742.89. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 933,268 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,318,090.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CPRI. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new stake in Capri in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new position in shares of Capri during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in shares of Capri during the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in shares of Capri during the fourth quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Capri during the first quarter valued at $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.46% of the company’s stock.

Capri Holdings Limited designs, markets, distributes, and retails branded women's and men's apparel, footwear, and accessories in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through three segments: Versace, Jimmy Choo, and Michael Kors. The company offers ready-to-wear, accessories, footwear, handbags, scarves and belts, small leather goods, eyewear, watches, jewelry, fragrances, and home furnishings through a distribution network, including boutiques, department, and specialty stores, as well as through e-commerce sites.

