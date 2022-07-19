UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) Holdings Decreased by Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd.

Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. trimmed its position in UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR – Get Rating) by 10.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,280 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,582 shares during the quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in UDR were worth $829,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in UDR. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its stake in UDR by 70.3% during the 1st quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 13,919 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $799,000 after buying an additional 5,747 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its position in UDR by 16.6% during the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 3,889 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $223,000 after acquiring an additional 555 shares during the period. Toews Corp ADV acquired a new position in UDR during the 1st quarter worth $396,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in UDR during the 1st quarter worth $148,000. Finally, Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in UDR by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 180,053 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,329,000 after acquiring an additional 5,503 shares during the period. 96.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI set a $54.00 price target on UDR in a research report on Monday, June 20th. TheStreet lowered UDR from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on UDR to $50.00 in a report on Monday, July 4th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on UDR from $53.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 24th. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their target price on UDR from $60.00 to $58.00 in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $54.88.

UDR Stock Performance

UDR opened at $44.60 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $14.20 billion, a PE ratio of 87.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.75. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $46.04 and a 200-day moving average of $52.87. UDR, Inc. has a 52-week low of $42.00 and a 52-week high of $61.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.30.

UDR (NYSE:UDR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.51). UDR had a net margin of 11.93% and a return on equity of 4.79%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.47 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that UDR, Inc. will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

UDR Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Investors of record on Monday, July 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 8th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.41%. UDR’s payout ratio is 298.05%.

UDR Company Profile

UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate communities in targeted U.S.

Further Reading

