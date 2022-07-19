United Rentals (NYSE:URI) Price Target Lowered to $292.00 at Morgan Stanley

United Rentals (NYSE:URI – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Morgan Stanley from $368.00 to $292.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the construction company’s stock.

URI has been the subject of several other research reports. OTR Global cut shares of United Rentals to a positive rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $400.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of United Rentals to $400.00 and set a na rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $421.00 to $396.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of United Rentals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $359.20.

United Rentals Trading Up 2.1 %

Shares of United Rentals stock opened at $257.05 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $267.62 and a 200-day moving average of $305.10. The stock has a market cap of $18.41 billion, a PE ratio of 12.06, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.83. United Rentals has a 52-week low of $230.54 and a 52-week high of $414.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.77.

Insider Transactions at United Rentals

United Rentals ( NYSE:URI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The construction company reported $5.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.28 by $0.45. The company had revenue of $2.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.44 billion. United Rentals had a net margin of 15.22% and a return on equity of 31.29%. United Rentals’s quarterly revenue was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.45 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that United Rentals will post 29.65 EPS for the current year.

In other news, COO Dale A. Asplund sold 6,575 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $318.58, for a total value of $2,094,663.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 26,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,495,254.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, COO Dale A. Asplund sold 6,575 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $318.58, for a total value of $2,094,663.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 26,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,495,254.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Shiv Singh acquired 173 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $288.65 per share, with a total value of $49,936.45. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 6,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,018,529.45. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of United Rentals by 2.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,179,328 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,905,379,000 after buying an additional 186,931 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in United Rentals by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,450,665 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,936,131,000 after purchasing an additional 59,109 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in United Rentals by 55.7% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,693,664 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $956,818,000 after purchasing an additional 964,105 shares during the period. Lyrical Asset Management LP increased its position in United Rentals by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 1,226,642 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $435,716,000 after purchasing an additional 8,847 shares during the period. Finally, AustralianSuper Pty Ltd increased its position in United Rentals by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 989,184 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $351,368,000 after purchasing an additional 70,025 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.70% of the company’s stock.

United Rentals Company Profile

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

