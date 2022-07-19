United States Antimony (NYSE:UAMY) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of United States Antimony (NYSE:UAMY – Get Rating) in a report issued on Monday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

United States Antimony Price Performance

NYSE UAMY opened at $0.40 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 13.22 and a current ratio of 13.81. United States Antimony has a 12 month low of $0.34 and a 12 month high of $1.15.

Get United States Antimony alerts:

United States Antimony (NYSE:UAMY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter. United States Antimony had a return on equity of 3.26% and a net margin of 10.53%. The company had revenue of $3.58 million for the quarter.

About United States Antimony

United States Antimony Corporation produces and sells antimony, silver, gold, and zeolite products in the United States and Canada. The company's Antimony division offers antimony oxide that is primarily used in conjunction with a halogen to form a synergistic flame retardant system for plastics, rubber, fiberglass, textile goods, paints, coatings, and paper.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for United States Antimony Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United States Antimony and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.