Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) Expected to Earn Q3 2022 Earnings of $2.07 Per Share

Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS – Get Rating) – Analysts at SVB Leerink dropped their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Universal Health Services in a research note issued to investors on Friday, July 15th. SVB Leerink analyst W. Mayo now expects that the health services provider will post earnings of $2.07 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $2.30. SVB Leerink currently has a “Market Perform” rating and a $103.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Universal Health Services’ current full-year earnings is $9.68 per share. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Universal Health Services’ Q4 2022 earnings at $3.02 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. TheStreet downgraded Universal Health Services from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Universal Health Services from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $133.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Stephens decreased their price target on Universal Health Services to $105.00 in a report on Monday, July 4th. Mizuho decreased their price target on Universal Health Services from $153.00 to $121.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Universal Health Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $130.64.

NYSE UHS opened at $103.75 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $7.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.09, a P/E/G ratio of 4.57 and a beta of 1.16. Universal Health Services has a 52 week low of $98.63 and a 52 week high of $165.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $112.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $129.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 25th. The health services provider reported $2.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.47 by ($0.32). The firm had revenue of $3.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.24 billion. Universal Health Services had a net margin of 7.25% and a return on equity of 15.06%. The company’s revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.44 EPS.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in UHS. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd lifted its position in shares of Universal Health Services by 16.2% during the 4th quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 113,421 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $15,178,000 after buying an additional 15,790 shares during the last quarter. Steph & Co. lifted its holdings in Universal Health Services by 13.2% during the 4th quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 2,035 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in Universal Health Services during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Oak Thistle LLC purchased a new stake in Universal Health Services during the 4th quarter worth about $477,000. Finally, Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Universal Health Services during the 4th quarter worth about $7,687,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.41% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.77%. Universal Health Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.01%.

Universal Health Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, and outpatient and behavioral health care facilities. The company operates through Acute Care Hospital Services and Behavioral Health Care Services segments. Its hospitals offer general and specialty surgery, internal medicine, obstetrics, emergency room care, radiology, oncology, diagnostic and coronary care, pediatric services, pharmacy services, and/or behavioral health services.

