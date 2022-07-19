Vallon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:VLON) Short Interest Update

Vallon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:VLON – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 48,900 shares, an increase of 63.5% from the June 15th total of 29,900 shares. Approximately 2.6% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 3,320,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vallon Pharmaceuticals

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Vallon Pharmaceuticals stock. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vallon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:VLON – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 20,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $121,000. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.30% of Vallon Pharmaceuticals as of its most recent SEC filing. 5.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vallon Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of VLON opened at $0.51 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.06. Vallon Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $0.34 and a 1-year high of $3.45. The stock has a market cap of $3.45 million, a PE ratio of -0.37 and a beta of -0.86.

About Vallon Pharmaceuticals

Vallon Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:VLON Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.17). As a group, equities analysts expect that Vallon Pharmaceuticals will post -0.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vallon Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel medications for central nervous system disorders with a focus on abuse-deterrent medications. Its lead investigational product candidate is ADAIR, an abuse-deterrent oral formulation of immediate-release dextroamphetamine for the treatment of attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) and narcolepsy.

