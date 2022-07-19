Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) Shares Sold by Patten & Patten Inc. TN

Patten & Patten Inc. TN trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating) by 18.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,512 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,282 shares during the period. Patten & Patten Inc. TN’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $894,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. HB Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $524,811,000. New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 219.8% in the 4th quarter. New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 776,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,367,000 after acquiring an additional 533,829 shares during the period. Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $81,987,000. Retirement Planning Group lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 81.8% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Planning Group now owns 644,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,542,000 after acquiring an additional 290,099 shares during the period. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,867,000.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Price Performance

VIG stock opened at $144.13 on Tuesday. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 12 month low of $137.50 and a 12 month high of $172.87. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $146.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $155.74.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

