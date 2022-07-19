Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) Stock Position Cut by Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc.

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. lessened its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating) by 13.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,848 shares of the company’s stock after selling 447 shares during the quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $462,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VIG. Optimum Investment Advisors boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 988.2% during the 4th quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Widmann Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Bivin & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Vienna Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Timber Creek Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:VIG opened at $144.13 on Tuesday. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a twelve month low of $137.50 and a twelve month high of $172.87. The company has a 50-day moving average of $146.80 and a 200-day moving average of $155.74.

About Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

