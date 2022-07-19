Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) Shares Purchased by Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc.

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Get Rating) by 151.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 10,903 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,573 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $628,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 602.5% during the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 569 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares during the period. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Finally, West Bancorporation Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the fourth quarter worth $35,000.

VEU stock opened at $48.98 on Tuesday. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.49 and a fifty-two week high of $64.73. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.63.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

