Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) Stake Trimmed by Spinnaker Trust

Spinnaker Trust cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) by 6.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,965 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 700 shares during the quarter. Spinnaker Trust’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $460,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. JT Stratford LLC boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. JT Stratford LLC now owns 4,296 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $212,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the period. Clear Perspective Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Clear Perspective Advisors LLC now owns 6,977 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $345,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the period. MONECO Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 8,407 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $416,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 4,561 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $210,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Costello Asset Management INC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 29.6% during the 4th quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 1,037 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF stock opened at $40.30 on Tuesday. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $39.57 and a 52-week high of $53.44. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.25.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

