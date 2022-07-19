Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) Shares Sold by Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC

Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating) by 93.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 248 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,771 shares during the quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $53,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $43,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $51,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 452.3% during the 1st quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 243 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 72.8% during the 4th quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 261 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VB opened at $178.97 on Tuesday. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $169.62 and a 1 year high of $241.06. The business has a 50-day moving average of $183.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $199.92.

