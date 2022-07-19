Vanguard Total Intl Stock Idx Fund (NASDAQ:VXUS) Short Interest Update

Vanguard Total Intl Stock Idx Fund (NASDAQ:VXUS – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,110,000 shares, a decrease of 25.7% from the June 15th total of 5,530,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,257,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.
Institutional Trading of Vanguard Total Intl Stock Idx Fund
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Intl Stock Idx Fund by 60.3% in the first quarter. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE now owns 574 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Intl Stock Idx Fund in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Intl Stock Idx Fund in the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Intl Stock Idx Fund during the first quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Goodwin Investment Advisory purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Intl Stock Idx Fund during the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000.
Vanguard Total Intl Stock Idx Fund Stock Performance
Shares of VXUS opened at $50.60 on Tuesday. Vanguard Total Intl Stock Idx Fund has a 52 week low of $49.01 and a 52 week high of $67.13. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $53.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.58.
Vanguard Total Intl Stock Idx Fund Increases Dividend
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Vanguard Total Intl Stock Idx Fund (VXUS)
- Should you buy Bank of America Stock After Its Q2 Earnings Report?
- Is it Time to Cash Out Novavax Stock?
- Monthly Dividend Stocks Can Provide Solid Income
- AMC Entertainment Is On Track For Blockbuster Results
- Abbott Labs Stock Can Be a Recession Hedge for Your Portfolio
Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Intl Stock Idx Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Intl Stock Idx Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.