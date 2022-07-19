Vanguard Total Intl Stock Idx Fund (NASDAQ:VXUS) Short Interest Update

Vanguard Total Intl Stock Idx Fund (NASDAQ:VXUS – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,110,000 shares, a decrease of 25.7% from the June 15th total of 5,530,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,257,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Institutional Trading of Vanguard Total Intl Stock Idx Fund

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Intl Stock Idx Fund by 60.3% in the first quarter. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE now owns 574 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Intl Stock Idx Fund in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Intl Stock Idx Fund in the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Intl Stock Idx Fund during the first quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Goodwin Investment Advisory purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Intl Stock Idx Fund during the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000.

Get Vanguard Total Intl Stock Idx Fund alerts:

Vanguard Total Intl Stock Idx Fund Stock Performance

Shares of VXUS opened at $50.60 on Tuesday. Vanguard Total Intl Stock Idx Fund has a 52 week low of $49.01 and a 52 week high of $67.13. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $53.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.58.

Vanguard Total Intl Stock Idx Fund Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 22nd were paid a $0.589 dividend. This is an increase from Vanguard Total Intl Stock Idx Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 21st. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.66%.

Read More

