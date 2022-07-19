Velodyne Lidar, Inc. (NASDAQ:VLDR) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Velodyne Lidar, Inc. (NASDAQ:VLDR – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 15,300,000 shares, a growth of 28.5% from the June 15th total of 11,910,000 shares. Approximately 8.9% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,020,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.8 days.

Insider Buying and Selling at Velodyne Lidar

In other Velodyne Lidar news, insider David S. Hall sold 5,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.52, for a total value of $7,600,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 13,153,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,992,902. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Virginia Boulet acquired 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.63 per share, with a total value of $65,200.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 102,000 shares in the company, valued at $166,260. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider David S. Hall sold 5,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.52, for a total transaction of $7,600,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,153,225 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,992,902. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,818,421 shares of company stock valued at $21,225,606 in the last 90 days. 13.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Velodyne Lidar

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VLDR. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in Velodyne Lidar by 18.9% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 95,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $568,000 after buying an additional 15,257 shares during the period. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Velodyne Lidar by 44.9% during the 4th quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 42,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after acquiring an additional 13,265 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Velodyne Lidar during the 4th quarter worth approximately $68,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Velodyne Lidar during the 4th quarter worth approximately $129,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Velodyne Lidar by 179.0% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 16,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 10,743 shares in the last quarter. 29.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Velodyne Lidar Price Performance

Separately, Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Velodyne Lidar from $3.50 to $2.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.48.

Shares of NASDAQ:VLDR opened at $1.03 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $214.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.90 and a beta of 1.25. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.44. Velodyne Lidar has a fifty-two week low of $0.83 and a fifty-two week high of $8.86.

Velodyne Lidar (NASDAQ:VLDR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $6.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.10 million. Velodyne Lidar had a negative net margin of 440.65% and a negative return on equity of 73.29%. The business’s revenue was down 65.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.20) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Velodyne Lidar will post -1.08 earnings per share for the current year.

About Velodyne Lidar

Velodyne Lidar, Inc provides real-time 3D vision for autonomous systems worldwide. It offers surround-view lidar for autonomous vehicles, drones, security, mobile robots, and mapping applications; and solid state lidar for advanced driver assistance systems and autonomous applications. The company also provides Vella Development Kit that provides access to lidar-based perception software paired with sensors; Intelligent Infrastructure Solution for monitoring traffic networks and public spaces to generate real-time data analytics and predictions for enhancing traffic and crowd flow efficiency; and Vella software solution, a data curation software platform.

