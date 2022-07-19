Ventoux CCM Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:VTAQ) Short Interest Update

Ventoux CCM Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:VTAQ – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,200 shares, an increase of 59.0% from the June 15th total of 3,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 41,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short.
Ventoux CCM Acquisition Price Performance
Shares of Ventoux CCM Acquisition stock opened at $10.14 on Tuesday. Ventoux CCM Acquisition has a fifty-two week low of $9.87 and a fifty-two week high of $10.70. The business’s fifty day moving average is $10.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.12.
Institutional Trading of Ventoux CCM Acquisition
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bluefin Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ventoux CCM Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at $101,000. Cohanzick Management LLC increased its holdings in Ventoux CCM Acquisition by 220.0% in the 1st quarter. Cohanzick Management LLC now owns 16,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 11,000 shares in the last quarter. CSS LLC IL acquired a new stake in Ventoux CCM Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at $200,000. Chase Investment Counsel Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Ventoux CCM Acquisition during the first quarter valued at about $323,000. Finally, Glazer Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ventoux CCM Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at about $442,000. 77.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Ventoux CCM Acquisition
Ventoux CCM Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to focus on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination, with one or more businesses in the hospitality, leisure, travel, and dining sectors in North America.
