Vermilion Energy (NYSE:VET) PT Lowered to C$48.00

Vermilion Energy (NYSE:VET – Get Rating) (TSE:VET) had its target price trimmed by National Bank Financial from C$52.00 to C$48.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on VET. Scotiabank increased their target price on Vermilion Energy from C$36.00 to C$38.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Vermilion Energy from C$26.00 to C$28.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Stifel Firstegy raised Vermilion Energy from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. CIBC increased their target price on Vermilion Energy from C$32.00 to C$34.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. Finally, Desjardins increased their target price on Vermilion Energy from C$32.50 to C$40.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $33.67.

Vermilion Energy stock opened at $21.53 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $3.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.76 and a beta of 2.40. Vermilion Energy has a fifty-two week low of $5.51 and a fifty-two week high of $25.41. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $20.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.52.

Vermilion Energy ( NYSE:VET Get Rating ) (TSE:VET) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The oil and gas company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $639.62 million for the quarter. Vermilion Energy had a net margin of 37.30% and a return on equity of 27.58%. Equities research analysts forecast that Vermilion Energy will post 7.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.0464 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.19 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.86%. Vermilion Energy’s payout ratio is 4.20%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Vermilion Energy during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vermilion Energy by 14.4% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 13,743 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 1,732 shares during the period. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vermilion Energy during the first quarter worth about $37,000. Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Vermilion Energy by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 19,892 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vermilion Energy by 7.8% during the first quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 25,609 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $538,000 after purchasing an additional 1,850 shares during the period. 25.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vermilion Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas in North America, Europe, and Australia. It owns 81% working interest in 636,714 net acres of developed land and 85% working interest in 301,026 net acres of undeveloped land; 130,715 net acres of land in the Powder River basin in the United States; 96% working interest in 248,873 net acres of developed land and 86% working interest in 134,160 net acres of undeveloped land in the Aquitaine and Paris Basins in France; 53% working interest in 901,791 net acres of land in the Netherlands; 54,625 net developed acres and 920,723 net undeveloped acres in Germany; 975,375 net acres land in Croatia; 946,666 net acres land in Hungary; and 48,954 net acres land in Slovakia.

