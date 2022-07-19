Versant Capital Management Inc Acquires 997 Shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Get Rating) by 192.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,514 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 997 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $105,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Realty Income by 51.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 55,379,435 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,964,611,000 after buying an additional 18,809,122 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Realty Income by 44.3% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 41,784,931 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,001,512,000 after buying an additional 12,823,641 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Realty Income by 951.8% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 7,222,405 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $517,052,000 after buying an additional 6,535,728 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Realty Income during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $376,586,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Realty Income by 51.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,664,560 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $904,757,000 after buying an additional 4,310,531 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of O stock opened at $69.47 on Tuesday. Realty Income Co. has a fifty-two week low of $62.28 and a fifty-two week high of $75.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.11, a PEG ratio of 5.09 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 2.03. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $67.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $68.44.

Realty Income ( NYSE:O Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by ($0.63). The firm had revenue of $807.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $748.69 million. Realty Income had a net margin of 18.91% and a return on equity of 2.44%. Realty Income’s quarterly revenue was up 82.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.86 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Realty Income Co. will post 3.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a aug 22 dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Investors of record on Monday, August 1st will be given a $0.2475 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 29th. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio is currently 291.18%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on O shares. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Realty Income from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 8th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Realty Income in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Realty Income from $77.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Realty Income from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $73.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Realty Income from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.14.

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 6,500 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with our commercial clients.

