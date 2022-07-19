Versant Capital Management Inc Buys Shares of 500 Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:LIT)

Versant Capital Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:LIT – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in LIT. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. First Command Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp grew its position in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 58.6% during the 1st quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 460 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the period.

Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of LIT stock opened at $71.47 on Tuesday. Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF has a 52 week low of $61.67 and a 52 week high of $97.13. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $71.88 and a 200-day moving average of $73.70.

About Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF

Global X Lithium ETF (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Solactive Global Lithium Index (the Index). The Index is free float adjusted, liquidity tested and market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to measure broad based equity market performance of global companies involved in the lithium industry, as defined by Structured Solutions AG.

