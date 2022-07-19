Versant Capital Management Inc Has $53,000 Position in Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB)

Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its position in Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB – Get Rating) by 94.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,237 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,569 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc’s holdings in Old National Bancorp were worth $53,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ONB. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Old National Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,252,000. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC increased its position in Old National Bancorp by 5.9% in the first quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 301,045 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,931,000 after buying an additional 16,805 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Old National Bancorp in the first quarter worth $66,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in Old National Bancorp by 70.6% in the first quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 510,928 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,369,000 after buying an additional 211,472 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky increased its position in Old National Bancorp by 16.1% in the fourth quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 24,490 shares of the bank’s stock worth $444,000 after buying an additional 3,395 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Old National Bancorp alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ONB has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com raised Old National Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. TheStreet lowered Old National Bancorp from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Stephens raised Old National Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Old National Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $20.50.

Old National Bancorp Trading Up 0.2 %

NASDAQ:ONB opened at $15.30 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.00 and a beta of 0.80. Old National Bancorp has a one year low of $14.22 and a one year high of $20.81. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $15.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.66.

Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The bank reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.06. Old National Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.31% and a net margin of 17.40%. The business had revenue of $291.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $275.50 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.52 EPS. Old National Bancorp’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Old National Bancorp will post 1.77 EPS for the current year.

Old National Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.66%. Old National Bancorp’s payout ratio is 54.90%.

Insider Activity

In other Old National Bancorp news, CEO James C. Ryan III purchased 6,550 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $15.24 per share, with a total value of $99,822.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 124,614 shares in the company, valued at $1,899,117.36. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO James C. Ryan III acquired 6,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $15.24 per share, with a total value of $99,822.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 124,614 shares in the company, valued at $1,899,117.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Michael L. Scudder purchased 8,170 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $15.30 per share, with a total value of $125,001.00. Following the purchase, the chairman now directly owns 302,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,620,737.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 24,720 shares of company stock worth $377,713 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Old National Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Old National Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Old National Bank that provides various financial services to individual and commercial customers in the United States. It accepts deposit accounts, including noninterest-bearing demand, interest-bearing checking, negotiable order of withdrawal, savings and money market, and time deposits; and offers loans, such as home equity lines of credit, residential real estate loans, consumer loans, commercial loans, commercial real estate loans, letters of credit, and lease financing.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ONB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Old National Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Old National Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.