Versant Capital Management Inc Has $60,000 Stock Holdings in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) by 54.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,135 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $60,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in U.S. Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 72.3% in the 1st quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 572 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 45.6% in the 1st quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 648 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.92% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on USB shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $53.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $67.00 to $72.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $66.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $62.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.71.

USB stock opened at $46.68 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $48.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.12. The company has a market capitalization of $69.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.73, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.00. U.S. Bancorp has a 52-week low of $43.74 and a 52-week high of $63.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.75.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by ($0.08). U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.05% and a net margin of 28.08%. The firm had revenue of $6.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.89 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.28 EPS. U.S. Bancorp’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.42 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were issued a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 29th. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is 42.30%.

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

