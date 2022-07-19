Versant Capital Management Inc Has $83,000 Stock Position in PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE)

Versant Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE – Get Rating) by 23.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,140 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 351 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc’s holdings in PDC Energy were worth $83,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of PDC Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $345,000. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of PDC Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $203,000. Hancock Whitney Corp bought a new position in shares of PDC Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $221,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of PDC Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,895,000. Finally, Meritage Portfolio Management raised its holdings in shares of PDC Energy by 39.8% in the fourth quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 7,480 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $365,000 after buying an additional 2,128 shares during the last quarter.

Insider Transactions at PDC Energy

In other news, CFO R Scott Meyers sold 1,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.47, for a total transaction of $68,470.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 118,128 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,088,224.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Nicole L. Martinet sold 7,150 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $500,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 51,066 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,574,620. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 55,038 shares of company stock worth $3,936,386 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company's stock.

PDC Energy Price Performance

PDC Energy stock opened at $57.97 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.55 and a beta of 2.73. PDC Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $34.52 and a 1 year high of $89.22. The business has a 50-day moving average of $68.31 and a 200-day moving average of $66.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The energy producer reported $3.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.18 by $0.48. PDC Energy had a return on equity of 38.99% and a net margin of 26.48%. The business had revenue of $316.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $702.98 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.41 EPS. PDC Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that PDC Energy, Inc. will post 18.51 EPS for the current year.

PDC Energy Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 9th were paid a $0.35 dividend. This is a boost from PDC Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 8th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.42%. PDC Energy’s payout ratio is presently 27.89%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently issued reports on PDCE. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on PDC Energy from $102.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 11th. TheStreet cut PDC Energy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on PDC Energy in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on PDC Energy from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on PDC Energy from $87.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.63.

About PDC Energy

(Get Rating)

PDC Energy, Inc, an independent exploration and production company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company's operations are primarily located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado and the Delaware Basin in Texas.

See Also

