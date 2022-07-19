Versant Capital Management Inc Purchases 617 Shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:PXH)

Versant Capital Management Inc grew its stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:PXH – Get Rating) by 29.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,678 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 617 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc’s holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $56,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of PXH. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its position in Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF by 153.6% during the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 1,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,083 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new position in Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth $46,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth $61,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF by 23.9% during the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 820 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rather & Kittrell Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth $136,000.

Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF Price Performance

PXH stock opened at $17.39 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $18.66 and its 200-day moving average is $20.39. Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $17.01 and a twelve month high of $23.63.

