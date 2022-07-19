Versant Capital Management Inc Purchases New Position in Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA)

Versant Capital Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA – Get Rating) (TSE:PPL) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 2,500 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $94,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PBA. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 22,705,872 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $688,731,000 after buying an additional 2,847,666 shares during the last quarter. Mufg Securities Canada LTD. grew its holdings in Pembina Pipeline by 1,685.0% in the 4th quarter. Mufg Securities Canada LTD. now owns 5,243,857 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $159,235,000 after acquiring an additional 4,950,089 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Pembina Pipeline by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,519,537 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $137,077,000 after acquiring an additional 45,912 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in Pembina Pipeline by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 2,019,406 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $76,252,000 after acquiring an additional 148,567 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp grew its holdings in Pembina Pipeline by 267.2% in the 4th quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 1,967,827 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $59,776,000 after acquiring an additional 1,431,920 shares during the last quarter. 55.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Pembina Pipeline alerts:

Pembina Pipeline Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE PBA opened at $35.99 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $37.60 and a 200 day moving average of $36.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.25. Pembina Pipeline Co. has a 12-month low of $28.89 and a 12-month high of $42.74.

Pembina Pipeline Cuts Dividend

Pembina Pipeline ( NYSE:PBA Get Rating ) (TSE:PPL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $2.40 billion during the quarter. Pembina Pipeline had a net margin of 14.46% and a return on equity of 11.71%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Pembina Pipeline Co. will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.163 per share. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.43%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 22nd. Pembina Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio is currently 109.34%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PBA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$49.00 to C$58.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$54.00 to C$55.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Pembina Pipeline from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 11th. TheStreet raised shares of Pembina Pipeline from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised their target price on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$45.00 to C$48.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $52.63.

Pembina Pipeline Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides transportation and midstream services for the energy industry. It operates through three segments: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines segment operates conventional, oil sands and heavy oil, and transmission assets with a transportation capacity of 3.1 millions of barrels of oil equivalent per day, ground storage of 11 millions of barrels, and rail terminalling capacity of approximately 105 thousands of barrels of oil equivalent per day serving markets and basins across North America.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PBA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA – Get Rating) (TSE:PPL).

Receive News & Ratings for Pembina Pipeline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pembina Pipeline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.