Versant Capital Management Inc Purchases Shares of 1,200 iShares MSCI Sweden ETF (NYSEARCA:EWD)

Versant Capital Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Sweden ETF (NYSEARCA:EWD – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 1,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EWD. Solstein Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Sweden ETF by 196.5% in the fourth quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 2,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 1,405 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Sweden ETF by 75.8% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 1,169 shares during the period. Kalos Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Sweden ETF by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Kalos Management Inc. now owns 4,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Sweden ETF by 5.2% in the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 6,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shay Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Sweden ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $261,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.47% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI Sweden ETF Trading Up 1.5 %

NYSEARCA:EWD opened at $30.76 on Tuesday. iShares MSCI Sweden ETF has a one year low of $29.35 and a one year high of $49.14. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.43.

iShares MSCI Sweden ETF Company Profile

Ishares

