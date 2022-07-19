Versant Capital Management Inc Purchases Shares of 2,025 National Instruments Co. (NASDAQ:NATI)

Versant Capital Management Inc purchased a new stake in National Instruments Co. (NASDAQ:NATI – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 2,025 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $82,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NATI. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of National Instruments by 555.7% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 79,870 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,487,000 after purchasing an additional 67,690 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of National Instruments by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 165,572 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,231,000 after purchasing an additional 15,167 shares in the last quarter. Oak Thistle LLC acquired a new stake in shares of National Instruments in the 4th quarter valued at $488,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of National Instruments by 29.6% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,396 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Simmons Bank acquired a new stake in shares of National Instruments in the 4th quarter valued at $248,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of National Instruments stock opened at $32.06 on Tuesday. National Instruments Co. has a 1 year low of $29.81 and a 1 year high of $45.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 2.24. The company has a market capitalization of $4.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.10 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s fifty day moving average is $32.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.36.

National Instruments ( NASDAQ:NATI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The technology company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $385.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $402.73 million. National Instruments had a net margin of 7.24% and a return on equity of 15.52%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.22 EPS. Analysts forecast that National Instruments Co. will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 9th were issued a $0.28 dividend. This is an increase from National Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 6th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.49%. National Instruments’s payout ratio is presently 136.59%.

NATI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of National Instruments from $48.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of National Instruments in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of National Instruments from $42.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of National Instruments from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, National Instruments currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $45.60.

In other news, CEO Eric Howard Starkloff sold 19,032 shares of National Instruments stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.14, for a total value of $687,816.48. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 288,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,443,664.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other National Instruments news, EVP Jason Elliot Green sold 2,500 shares of National Instruments stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.97, for a total transaction of $87,425.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 94,408 shares in the company, valued at $3,301,447.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Eric Howard Starkloff sold 19,032 shares of National Instruments stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.14, for a total transaction of $687,816.48. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 288,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,443,664.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 35,487 shares of company stock valued at $1,275,500 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

National Instruments Corporation provides a software-centric platform and systems to engineers and scientists worldwide. Its programming environments software includes NI LabVIEW, a graphical software platform to visualize hardware configuration, measurement data, and debugging of application; NI LabWindows/CVI, an ANSI C integrated development environment and engineering toolbox; and NI Measurement Studio, a suite of .NET tools for building engineering applications in Microsoft Visual Studio.

