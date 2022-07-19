Versant Capital Management Inc Sells 1,654 Shares of Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M)

Versant Capital Management Inc trimmed its stake in shares of Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M – Get Rating) by 35.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,981 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,654 shares during the quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc’s holdings in Macy’s were worth $73,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of M. Spire Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Macy’s by 6,923.1% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 4,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama bought a new stake in shares of Macy’s in the 4th quarter worth $10,617,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Macy’s by 80.1% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 94,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,465,000 after acquiring an additional 41,854 shares during the period. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Macy’s in the fourth quarter worth $200,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in shares of Macy’s in the fourth quarter worth $103,000. 85.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP C Elisa D. Garcia sold 15,920 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.36, for a total transaction of $276,371.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 85,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,484,991.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Jeffrey Gennette sold 78,021 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.36, for a total value of $1,354,444.56. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 405,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,043,715.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP C Elisa D. Garcia sold 15,920 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.36, for a total value of $276,371.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 85,541 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,484,991.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 94,290 shares of company stock valued at $1,636,878 over the last ninety days. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Macy’s Price Performance

NYSE:M opened at $17.41 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The company has a market capitalization of $4.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.31, a P/E/G ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.82. Macy’s, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.68 and a 12 month high of $37.95. The business’s 50-day moving average is $20.27 and its 200 day moving average is $23.59.

Macy’s (NYSE:M – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 26th. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.26. Macy’s had a return on equity of 56.91% and a net margin of 6.42%. The company had revenue of $5.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.33 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.39 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Macy’s, Inc. will post 4.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Macy’s Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $0.157 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.63 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.61%. Macy’s’s payout ratio is currently 11.98%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently commented on M. Citigroup cut their price objective on Macy’s from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 27th. Cowen cut their price target on Macy’s to $30.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th. TheStreet lowered Macy’s from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, May 26th. StockNews.com began coverage on Macy’s in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group cut their price target on Macy’s from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.00.

Macy’s Profile

Macy's, Inc, an omni-channel retail organization, operates stores, Websites, and mobile applications. The company sells a range of merchandise, such as apparel and accessories for men, women, and children; cosmetics; home furnishings; and other consumer goods. As of January 29, 2022, it operated 725 department stores in the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, and Guam under the Macy's, Macy's Backstage, Market by Macy's, Bloomingdale's, Bloomingdale's The Outlet, Bloomies, and bluemercury brands.

