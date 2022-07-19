Versant Capital Management Inc Takes $57,000 Position in Crestwood Equity Partners LP (NYSE:CEQP)

Versant Capital Management Inc acquired a new stake in Crestwood Equity Partners LP (NYSE:CEQP – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 1,900 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY grew its holdings in shares of Crestwood Equity Partners by 20.6% during the 4th quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 259,186 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $7,151,000 after purchasing an additional 44,331 shares during the period. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Crestwood Equity Partners during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in Crestwood Equity Partners by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC now owns 46,174 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,274,000 after acquiring an additional 2,536 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Crestwood Equity Partners by 29.6% during the 4th quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 44,440 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,226,000 after acquiring an additional 10,140 shares during the period. Finally, Cushing Asset Management LP boosted its holdings in Crestwood Equity Partners by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Cushing Asset Management LP now owns 413,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $11,395,000 after acquiring an additional 13,446 shares during the period. 52.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on CEQP shares. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Crestwood Equity Partners from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. US Capital Advisors raised Crestwood Equity Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Crestwood Equity Partners from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Crestwood Equity Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Crestwood Equity Partners has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $34.40.

Crestwood Equity Partners Price Performance

NYSE CEQP opened at $25.68 on Tuesday. Crestwood Equity Partners LP has a fifty-two week low of $22.88 and a fifty-two week high of $32.96. The business has a fifty day moving average of $26.80 and a 200-day moving average of $28.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

Crestwood Equity Partners (NYSE:CEQP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The pipeline company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.61). Crestwood Equity Partners had a positive return on equity of 5.33% and a negative net margin of 0.35%. The company had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.44 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.86) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Crestwood Equity Partners LP will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Crestwood Equity Partners Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 5th will be issued a $0.655 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 4th. This represents a $2.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.20%. Crestwood Equity Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -204.69%.

About Crestwood Equity Partners

Crestwood Equity Partners LP develops, acquires, owns, controls, and operates assets and operations in the energy midstream sector in the United States. It operates through three segments: Gathering and Processing North; Gathering and Processing South; and Storage and Logistics. The Gathering and Processing North segment offers natural gas, crude oil, and produced water gathering, compression, treating, processing, and disposal services to producers in the Williston Basin and Powder River Basin.

