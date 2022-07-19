Verve Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VERV) Price Target Increased to $62.00 by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

Verve Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VERV – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by BMO Capital Markets from $48.00 to $62.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Verve Therapeutics Stock Up 11.0 %

NASDAQ:VERV opened at $26.31 on Monday. Verve Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $10.70 and a 52 week high of $78.00. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $15.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.93. The stock has a market cap of $1.28 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.13.

Verve Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VERV – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.63) by $0.01. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Verve Therapeutics will post -2.62 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Burt A. Adelman bought 10,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $12.15 per share, for a total transaction of $121,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 18,700 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $227,205. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Fmr Llc sold 34,409 shares of Verve Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.59, for a total transaction of $536,436.31. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 791,314 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,336,585.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 246,184 shares of company stock worth $4,779,793.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VERV. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Verve Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $46,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Verve Therapeutics by 133.4% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 1,616 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in shares of Verve Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $67,000. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in shares of Verve Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $100,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Verve Therapeutics by 146.5% during the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 4,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 2,740 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.46% of the company’s stock.

Verve Therapeutics, Inc, a genetic medicines company, engages in developing gene editing medicines for patients to treat cardiovascular diseases. Its lead product candidate is VERVE-101, a single-course gene editing treatment that permanently turns off the PCSK9 gene in the liver. The company also engages in the development of ANGPTL3 program to permanently turn off the ANGPTL3 gene in the liver.

