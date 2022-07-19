Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Sells 27,393 Shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. decreased its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV – Get Rating) by 89.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,325 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,393 shares during the quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF were worth $277,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 16.6% in the fourth quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 73,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,189,000 after buying an additional 10,426 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 300.1% in the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 3,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,000 after buying an additional 2,365 shares in the last quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 27.6% in the fourth quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 19,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,690,000 after buying an additional 4,317 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 39.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,682,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,986,000 after buying an additional 1,037,111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Barn Wealth LLC lifted its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. Blue Barn Wealth LLC now owns 22,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,911,000 after buying an additional 2,655 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of SLYV opened at $72.51 on Tuesday. SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF has a twelve month low of $69.90 and a twelve month high of $91.11. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $75.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $79.78.

SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF Profile

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF, formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Value ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index, which tracks the performance of small capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities exhibiting value characteristics.

