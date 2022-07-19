Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Takes Position in Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 8,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $283,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its stake in shares of Organon & Co. by 94.0% in the 1st quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 1,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 676 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC increased its stake in Organon & Co. by 27.7% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 13,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $460,000 after buying an additional 2,858 shares in the last quarter. Sciencast Management LP purchased a new stake in Organon & Co. during the 1st quarter worth approximately $331,000. Norris Perne & French LLP MI increased its stake in Organon & Co. by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Norris Perne & French LLP MI now owns 483,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,875,000 after buying an additional 3,255 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Radnor Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Organon & Co. by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC now owns 61,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,151,000 after buying an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.85% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Organon & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Organon & Co. from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $39.00.

Organon & Co. Price Performance

Shares of Organon & Co. stock opened at $31.20 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $7.91 billion and a P/E ratio of 6.12. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.49. Organon & Co. has a 1-year low of $28.50 and a 1-year high of $39.47.

Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.34. Organon & Co. had a negative return on equity of 103.33% and a net margin of 20.42%. The firm had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.52 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.56 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Organon & Co. will post 5.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Organon & Co. Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 16th. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th were issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 13th. Organon & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.96%.

Organon & Co. Profile

Organon & Co, a health care company, develops and delivers health solutions through a portfolio of prescription therapies in the United States and internationally. Its women's health portfolio comprises contraception and fertility brands, such as Nexplanon/Implanon, a long-acting reversible contraceptive.

