Vesuvius plc (LON:VSVS) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Vesuvius plc (LON:VSVS – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 440 ($5.26).

VSVS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays lowered shares of Vesuvius to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from GBX 485 ($5.80) to GBX 375 ($4.48) in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 475 ($5.68) price target on shares of Vesuvius in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, Berenberg Bank dropped their price target on shares of Vesuvius from GBX 600 ($7.17) to GBX 480 ($5.74) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 23rd.

VSVS stock opened at GBX 299.60 ($3.58) on Tuesday. Vesuvius has a 12-month low of GBX 282.37 ($3.38) and a 12-month high of GBX 577 ($6.90). The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.40. The company has a market cap of £812.56 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 809.73. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 329.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 371.16.

Vesuvius plc provides engineering services and solutions principally to steel and foundry industries worldwide. It operates in two divisions, Steel and Foundry. The company offers foundry consumables and equipment, including binders, coatings, feeding systems, filtration and gating systems, melt shop refractories, metallurgical and pouring control systems, die dressings and coatings, melt treatment products, crucibles, and ceramics for the iron, steel, and nonferrous foundries.

