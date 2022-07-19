VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI) Shares Bought by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Get Rating) by 115.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 263,813 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 141,283 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in VICI Properties were worth $7,508,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VICI. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in shares of VICI Properties by 53.6% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 31,731,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $955,426,000 after acquiring an additional 11,067,214 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in shares of VICI Properties by 36.7% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 28,673,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $863,364,000 after acquiring an additional 7,705,515 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of VICI Properties in the 4th quarter worth about $175,815,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of VICI Properties by 19.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 28,541,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $859,398,000 after acquiring an additional 4,574,301 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of VICI Properties by 18.7% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 22,698,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $691,427,000 after acquiring an additional 3,579,316 shares during the period.

NYSE:VICI opened at $32.20 on Tuesday. VICI Properties Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.23 and a twelve month high of $33.95. The company has a 50-day moving average of $30.09 and a 200-day moving average of $28.98. The firm has a market cap of $31.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.93.

VICI Properties ( NYSE:VICI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.09). VICI Properties had a net margin of 63.44% and a return on equity of 10.42%. The business had revenue of $416.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $410.84 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.47 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that VICI Properties Inc. will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 23rd were given a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 22nd. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.47%. VICI Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 89.44%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of VICI Properties in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of VICI Properties from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of VICI Properties from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, VICI Properties presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.20.

VICI Properties is an experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including the world-renowned Caesars Palace. VICI Properties' national, geographically diverse portfolio consists of 29 gaming facilities comprising over 48 million square feet and features approximately 19,200 hotel rooms and more than 200 restaurants, bars and nightclubs.

