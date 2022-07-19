Vintage Wine Estates, Inc. (NASDAQ:VWE) Short Interest Up 50.4% in June

Vintage Wine Estates, Inc. (NASDAQ:VWE – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,820,000 shares, an increase of 50.4% from the June 15th total of 1,210,000 shares. Approximately 7.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 316,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.8 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

VWE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price target on shares of Vintage Wine Estates to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of Vintage Wine Estates from $16.50 to $15.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their price objective on shares of Vintage Wine Estates to $14.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th.

Get Vintage Wine Estates alerts:

Vintage Wine Estates Price Performance

NASDAQ:VWE opened at 7.57 on Tuesday. Vintage Wine Estates has a 52 week low of 7.16 and a 52 week high of 12.38. The firm has a market cap of $461.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 126.19 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is 8.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is 8.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.69.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vintage Wine Estates

Vintage Wine Estates ( NASDAQ:VWE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported 0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of 0.07 by 0.01. Vintage Wine Estates had a net margin of 3.32% and a return on equity of 5.05%. The business had revenue of 78.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of 67.80 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Vintage Wine Estates will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of VWE. Gemmer Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Vintage Wine Estates by 55.0% during the first quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 3,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Burleson & Company LLC acquired a new stake in Vintage Wine Estates during the first quarter worth about $35,000. PDT Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Vintage Wine Estates during the first quarter worth about $103,000. Cooper Haims Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vintage Wine Estates during the fourth quarter worth about $118,000. Finally, Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Vintage Wine Estates in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $123,000.

Vintage Wine Estates Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Vintage Wine Estates, Inc produces and sells wines and craft spirits in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers its products under the Layer Cake, Firesteed, Bar Dog, Middle Sister, Cherry Pie, Cartlidge & Browne, GAZE Wine Cocktails, Girard, Clos Pegase, Laetitia Vineyard and Winery, Swanson Vineyards, Kunde Family Winery, Viansa, and B.R.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vintage Wine Estates Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vintage Wine Estates and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.