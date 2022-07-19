VIQ Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VQS) Short Interest Update

VIQ Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VQS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 46,700 shares, a decrease of 21.2% from the June 15th total of 59,300 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 35,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.3 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in VIQ Solutions stock. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in shares of VIQ Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VQS – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 13,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000. 12.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have commented on VQS. Alliance Global Partners dropped their target price on VIQ Solutions from $5.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. HC Wainwright dropped their target price on VIQ Solutions from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 31st.

VIQ Solutions Trading Up 0.7 %

NASDAQ VQS opened at $1.36 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.23. VIQ Solutions has a one year low of $0.81 and a one year high of $5.82. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.64 million, a P/E ratio of -1.79 and a beta of -0.15.

VIQ Solutions (NASDAQ:VQS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.01). VIQ Solutions had a negative net margin of 58.21% and a negative return on equity of 100.86%. The firm had revenue of $11.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.68 million. Research analysts expect that VIQ Solutions will post -0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

About VIQ Solutions

VIQ Solutions Inc operates as a technology and service platform provider for digital evidence capture, retrieval, and content management in Australia, the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Technology and Related Revenue, and Technology Services.

