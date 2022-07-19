Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPCE) Shares Purchased by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPCE – Get Rating) by 1,009.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 655,534 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 596,438 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC owned 0.25% of Virgin Galactic worth $6,477,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPCE. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in Virgin Galactic by 1,128.0% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 3,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 2,820 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. increased its position in shares of Virgin Galactic by 73.6% in the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 3,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,308 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Virgin Galactic by 58.7% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,892 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Virgin Galactic by 189.3% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 5,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 3,711 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Virgin Galactic in the 1st quarter worth about $99,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SPCE shares. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded shares of Virgin Galactic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Truist Financial downgraded shares of Virgin Galactic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded shares of Virgin Galactic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Virgin Galactic in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. They set an “underweight” rating and a $4.00 price objective for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.25.

Virgin Galactic Price Performance

NYSE SPCE opened at $7.23 on Tuesday. Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.14 and a 52 week high of $35.62. The company has a current ratio of 6.65, a quick ratio of 6.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.24 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $6.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.18.

Virgin Galactic (NYSE:SPCE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.02). Virgin Galactic had a negative return on equity of 41.32% and a negative net margin of 8,758.29%. The firm had revenue of $0.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.11 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.55) EPS. Virgin Galactic’s revenue for the quarter was up 3090.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. will post -1.51 EPS for the current year.

Virgin Galactic Company Profile

Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc focuses on the development, manufacture, and operation of spaceships and related technologies for conducting commercial human spaceflight and flying commercial research and development payloads into space. It is also involved in the ground and flight testing, and post-flight maintenance of its spaceflight system vehicles.

Featured Stories

