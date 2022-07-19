Visteon (NASDAQ:VC) Given New $130.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Visteon (NASDAQ:VC – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $131.00 to $130.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Bank of America upgraded Visteon from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and boosted their target price for the company from $122.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Visteon from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Visteon from $93.00 to $91.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Visteon from $145.00 to $140.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, BNP Paribas raised shares of Visteon from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and lifted their price target for the company from $105.00 to $133.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Visteon currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $125.58.

Shares of NASDAQ:VC opened at $108.34 on Monday. Visteon has a 1 year low of $88.82 and a 1 year high of $134.57. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $105.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $106.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.05 billion, a PE ratio of 65.66 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.32.

Visteon ( NASDAQ:VC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.36. Visteon had a return on equity of 13.40% and a net margin of 1.65%. The business had revenue of $818.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $731.40 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.56 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Visteon will post 4.88 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Brett D. Pynnonen sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.75, for a total transaction of $227,500.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 8,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $922,626.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Visteon during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Visteon in the first quarter valued at $38,000. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in Visteon by 100.0% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota purchased a new stake in Visteon in the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Visteon in the first quarter valued at $48,000.

Visteon Corporation, an automotive technology company, engineers, designs, and manufactures automotive electronics and connected car solutions for vehicle manufacturers worldwide. The company provides instrument clusters, including analog gauge clusters to 2-D and 3-D display-based devices; information displays that integrate a range of user interface technologies and graphics management capabilities, such as 3-D, active privacy, TrueColor enhancement, cameras, optics, haptic feedback, and light effects; and Phoenix, a display audio and embedded infotainment platform, as well as onboard artificial intelligence-based voice assistant with natural language understanding.

