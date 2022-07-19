Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3) PT Set at €310.00 by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada set a €310.00 ($313.13) price target on Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3 – Get Rating) in a research report released on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research firms have also commented on VOW3. Stifel Nicolaus set a €308.00 ($311.11) price objective on shares of Volkswagen in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €125.00 ($126.26) target price on shares of Volkswagen in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Bank of America set a €173.00 ($174.75) price objective on shares of Volkswagen in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €224.00 ($226.26) price objective on shares of Volkswagen in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a €160.00 ($161.62) price objective on shares of Volkswagen in a research note on Thursday, July 7th.

Volkswagen Stock Up 2.8 %

Shares of VOW3 stock opened at €135.96 ($137.33) on Friday. Volkswagen has a 12 month low of €120.56 ($121.78) and a 12 month high of €213.60 ($215.76). The stock has a market cap of $40.12 billion and a P/E ratio of 3.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 133.05. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of €142.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €158.21.

About Volkswagen

Volkswagen AG manufactures and sells automobiles primarily in Europe, North America, South America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates in four segments: Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles, Commercial Vehicles, Power Engineering, and Financial Services. The Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles segment develops vehicles, engines, and vehicle software; and light commercial vehicles; and produces and sells passenger cars and related parts.

