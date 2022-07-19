VOXX International Co. (NASDAQ:VOXX) CEO Patrick M. Lavelle Purchases 15,200 Shares

VOXX International Co. (NASDAQ:VOXX – Get Rating) CEO Patrick M. Lavelle purchased 15,200 shares of VOXX International stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.31 per share, for a total transaction of $95,912.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 521,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,292,179.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

VOXX International Stock Up 0.8 %

VOXX International stock opened at $7.17 on Tuesday. VOXX International Co. has a fifty-two week low of $5.85 and a fifty-two week high of $13.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.73. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $8.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.36. The company has a market capitalization of $171.63 million, a PE ratio of -5.47 and a beta of 1.18.

VOXX International (NASDAQ:VOXX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The auto parts company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter. VOXX International had a negative net margin of 5.03% and a negative return on equity of 8.51%. The firm had revenue of $163.88 million during the quarter.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in VOXX International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC lifted its position in VOXX International by 75.0% in the fourth quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 175,635 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,786,000 after acquiring an additional 75,300 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in VOXX International in the fourth quarter valued at $315,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in VOXX International in the fourth quarter valued at $94,000. Finally, Kahn Brothers Group Inc. DE increased its stake in VOXX International by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Kahn Brothers Group Inc. DE now owns 2,023,059 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $20,575,000 after purchasing an additional 69,749 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.92% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on VOXX shares. DA Davidson cut their price target on VOXX International from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of VOXX International in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of VOXX International from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 1st.

VOXX International Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes automotive electronics, consumer electronics, and biometric products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its Automotive Electronics segment offers mobile multi-media infotainment products, including overhead, seat-back, and headrest systems; automotive security, vehicle access, and remote start systems; satellite radios comprising plug and play, and direct connect models; smart phone telematics applications; automotive power accessories; rear observation and collision avoidance systems; driver distraction products; power lift gates; mobile interface modules; turn signal switches; automotive lighting products; automotive sensing and camera systems; USB ports; cruise control systems; and heated seats.

