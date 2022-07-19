Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) Holdings Trimmed by Daiwa Securities Group Inc.

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Rating) by 27.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,501 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 8,588 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Vulcan Materials were worth $4,133,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Key Financial Inc purchased a new position in Vulcan Materials during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Vulcan Materials during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Bank of New Hampshire purchased a new position in shares of Vulcan Materials during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vulcan Materials during the 4th quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials by 84.9% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 257 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. 88.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

VMC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Vulcan Materials to $200.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Vulcan Materials in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Vulcan Materials from $203.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Wolfe Research lowered their price target on shares of Vulcan Materials from $211.00 to $194.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Vulcan Materials from $215.00 to $189.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $213.27.

Insider Activity

Vulcan Materials Stock Down 0.2 %

In related news, Director Melissa H. Anderson acquired 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Saturday, May 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $191.46 per share, with a total value of $95,730.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $95,730. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, SVP David P. Clement sold 3,377 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.23, for a total transaction of $557,981.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 3,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $655,963.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Melissa H. Anderson acquired 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Saturday, May 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $191.46 per share, with a total value of $95,730.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $95,730. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.57% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Vulcan Materials stock opened at $148.40 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $19.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.27. Vulcan Materials has a fifty-two week low of $137.54 and a fifty-two week high of $213.65. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $154.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $173.36.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The construction company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.44 billion. Vulcan Materials had a net margin of 9.99% and a return on equity of 10.49%. The business’s revenue was up 44.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.69 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Vulcan Materials will post 6.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Vulcan Materials Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 16th. Vulcan Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.56%.

About Vulcan Materials

Vulcan Materials Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies construction aggregates primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

