Vyant Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:VYNT) Short Interest Down 37.3% in June

Vyant Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:VYNT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 224,000 shares, a drop of 37.3% from the June 15th total of 357,200 shares. Approximately 0.9% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 106,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.1 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Vyant Bio stock. Country Club Bank GFN purchased a new stake in Vyant Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:VYNT – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000. Country Club Bank GFN owned 0.07% of Vyant Bio at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 8.71% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, HC Wainwright decreased their price target on Vyant Bio to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th.

Vyant Bio Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ VYNT opened at $0.83 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Vyant Bio has a 12 month low of $0.60 and a 12 month high of $3.27. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.76 and a 200-day moving average of $1.00.

Vyant Bio (NASDAQ:VYNT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $0.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.30 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Vyant Bio will post -0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vyant Bio Company Profile

Vyant Bio, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers drugs for complex neurodevelopmental and neurodegenerative disorders. The company's central nervous system (CNS) drug discovery platform combines human-derived organoid models of brain disease, scaled biology, and machine learning. It focuses on identifying repurposed and novel small molecule clinical candidates for rare CNS genetic disorders including Rett Syndrome (Rett), CDKL5 deficiency disorders (CDD,) and familial Parkinson's disease (PD).

