W. R. Berkley (WRB) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB – Get Rating) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, July 21st. Analysts expect W. R. Berkley to post earnings of $0.86 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The insurance provider reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $2.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.26 billion. W. R. Berkley had a net margin of 13.55% and a return on equity of 15.77%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.72 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect W. R. Berkley to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE WRB opened at $62.21 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.50 billion, a PE ratio of 12.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a fifty day moving average of $67.91 and a 200 day moving average of $64.46. W. R. Berkley has a 1 year low of $47.13 and a 1 year high of $72.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.49.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 27th were given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 24th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.64%. This is an increase from W. R. Berkley’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. W. R. Berkley’s dividend payout ratio is 8.06%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. AMI Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of W. R. Berkley by 47.6% during the first quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,609 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 1,487 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of W. R. Berkley by 73.3% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 18,008 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,199,000 after acquiring an additional 7,615 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of W. R. Berkley by 120.9% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 12,086 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $804,000 after acquiring an additional 6,614 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in W. R. Berkley by 55.9% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 11,874 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $791,000 after buying an additional 4,260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new stake in W. R. Berkley in the 1st quarter valued at about $200,000. 49.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WRB has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of W. R. Berkley from $73.33 to $83.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. StockNews.com raised shares of W. R. Berkley from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of W. R. Berkley from $65.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of W. R. Berkley from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of W. R. Berkley from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, W. R. Berkley has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.13.

W. R. Berkley Corporation, an insurance holding company, operates as a commercial lines writer in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment underwrites commercial insurance business, including premises operations, commercial automobile, property, products liability, and general and professional liability lines.

