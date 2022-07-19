Washington Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:WASH) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Hold

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Washington Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:WASH – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Monday morning.

Separately, Piper Sandler lowered shares of Washington Trust Bancorp from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $56.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, April 7th.

Washington Trust Bancorp Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of Washington Trust Bancorp stock opened at $48.61 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $48.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Washington Trust Bancorp has a 52-week low of $45.60 and a 52-week high of $60.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $843.58 million, a PE ratio of 11.69 and a beta of 0.74.

Washington Trust Bancorp Announces Dividend

Washington Trust Bancorp ( NASDAQ:WASH Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.03. Washington Trust Bancorp had a net margin of 30.69% and a return on equity of 13.35%. The business had revenue of $52.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.40 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.17 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Washington Trust Bancorp will post 3.82 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 1st were given a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.44%. Washington Trust Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 51.92%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Washington Trust Bancorp by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 958,238 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,306,000 after purchasing an additional 37,258 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Washington Trust Bancorp by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 705,739 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,052,000 after purchasing an additional 17,613 shares in the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co increased its stake in Washington Trust Bancorp by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 683,713 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,541,000 after purchasing an additional 5,073 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Washington Trust Bancorp by 15.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 515,243 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,326,000 after purchasing an additional 67,339 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Washington Trust Bancorp by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 477,109 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,894,000 after purchasing an additional 6,103 shares in the last quarter. 77.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Washington Trust Bancorp

Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The Washington Trust Company, of Westerly that offers various banking and financial services to individuals and businesses. The company operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management Services. The Commercial Banking segment provides various commercial and retail lending products, such as commercial real estate loans, including commercial mortgages and construction loans; commercial and industrial loans; residential real estate loans that consist of mortgage and homeowner construction loans; and consumer loans comprising home equity loans and lines of credit, personal installment loans, and loans to individuals secured by general aviation aircraft.

